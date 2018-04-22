Ramadan Adamawa Muslim Council trains preachers on dos and don’ts

news

The Adamawa Chapter of Muslims Council of Nigeria, said it had concluded seminar/training for 206 preachers to be involved in preaching during the upcoming Ramadan Tafsir across the state.

The state Chairman of the council, Alhaji Abubakar Sahabo, said this on Sunday in Yola at the closing ceremony of the eight-day programme.

He said the preachers were drawn from all the Islamic groups in the state for the maiden programme.

Sahabo said the programme was to bring the preachers together on the need to preach peace and unity in line with the teachings of Islam.

The state chairman said that the council, being the umbrella body of all Islamic groups, would not want a situation where some preach attack one another during Ramadan preaching due differences in sect.

He stressed the need to use the Ramadan period to pray for peace in the country and for leaders to succeed in steering the affairs of the country at all levels.

Also speaking at the occasion, Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa lauded the initiative by council and tasked the preachers to preach in line with what they were taught, to foster peace and unity.

Bindow, who was represented by the Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Ahmed Rufai, also urged the preachers to use the period to preach against the growing trend of drug abuse among youths in the state.

“You should also use the period to enlighten the people on the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR),’’ he said.

He assured the preachers of sustained government support in promoting peace and unity in the state.