Adamawa Govt. confirms 1 dead, 2 injured in an explosion in Mubi

Adamawa govt. confirms 27 dead, 56 injured in Mubi attack play

Residents of the Muna camp, near Maiduguri, gather near the site of an explosion on March 22, 2017 where at least four suicide bomb blasts rocked a camp for migrants fleeing Boko Haram

(AFP/File)
The Adamawa Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr Ahmad Sajoh, has confirmed the dead of a boy with two others injured following an explosion in Mubi town.

Sajoh told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Sunday, that the explosion suspected to be from an Improvise Explosive Device (IED) occurred at a scrap materials gathering point along kabang area of the town.

It’s not a suicide attack as being speculated. It involved three children gathering scrapped metals.

“One of boys, Saidu Ahmed picked up the device which exploded immediately killing him and injuring his two friends who are now receiving treatment at the Mubi General Hospital.

“Parents of the affected children have been identified,” Sajoh said.

He urged for more vigilance by the public and the need to caution children on picking strange objects to avoid a repeat of the incident.

Also confirming the incident, the spokesman of Adamawa Police Command, SP Othman Abubakar said the command was working on a theory that the explosive might have been given to the children by somebody to take to the metal gathering point.

NAN recalled that Mubi witnessed a twin blast by suspected suicide bombers last month resulting in the killing of over 20 people. 

