news

Abdulrahman Jimeta, the Chief of Staff to Adamawa State governor, Jibrilla Bindow, has died on a Hajj trip to Saudi Arabia.

In a report by Premium Times, Jimeta died in the early hours of Monday, June 18, 2018, according to several political associates.

"He died this morning in Saudi Arabia where he has gone to perform the leaser Hajj," a Yola-based politician told Premium Times.

The state government is yet to confirm the news.