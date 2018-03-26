Home > News > Local >

Abuja Airport wins most improved international airport award

  • Published:
(Linda Ikeji)
The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja (NAIA) has been voted the most improved international airport in Nigeria for the year 2017 at the 8th Nigeria Aviation Award.

The award ceremony, which took place on Monday, also saw the Airport Manager for NAIA, Mr Sani Mahmud as the Airport Manager of the year.

The organisers of the event, Nigeria Aviation Awards (NIGAV), acknowledged the improvement recorded by NAIA management in ensuring the timely completion of the runway rehabilitation in 2017.

The airport was also recognised for the turnaround of its terminal building including, the opening of new terminal and decongestion of the airport generally.

Its manger, Mahmud was voted the best manager of the year for ensuring sanity and orderliness in the airport during the period.

NGAV said that NAIA under the leadership of Mahmud has led the drive towards maintaining international standard hygienic practices both within and outside the airport premises.

It added that the airport under Mahmud also got its aerodrome certification for the first time since inception from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in November 2017.

Receiving the award, Mahmud thanked the organisers for the recognition and promised do more to maintain the feat and also build on the current achievements.

He assured airport users of greater service improvement in all areas of operations within the airport.

“I am grateful for this award and I promise to do more to achieve more,’’ he said. 

