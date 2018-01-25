Abuja Airport shutdown as Nestoil's jet skid off runway

news

Flight operations at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport were suspended on Thursday, January 25, 2018 after Nestoil's private jet skidded off runway.

The mishap was confirmed by the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who said the airport was shutdown at about 4:30pm.

TheCable reports that the oil company's private jet skidded off the runway while landing and lost its landing gear in an attempt to return to the runway.

Sirika had said the shutdown would last 30 minutes.

“Glad to inform users of Nnamdi Azikiwe International that the airport is now open. We regret the inconvenience.,” the minister announced two hours after announcing and confirming the incident.

No passenger or crew member injured - Nestoil responds

Pulse reached out to Nestoil and the group head corporate communications, Segun Fafore confirmed the occurrence.

In a statement signed by Fafore, the company noted that there were no reported injuries to either passengers or crew members.

"It has been reported that around 15:20hrs on the 25th of January 2018, an incident involving a Gulfstream G200 aircraft operated by Nestoil occurred upon landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

"Initial reports indicate that there were 4 passengers and 3 crew members on board. There are no reported injuries to either passengers or crew members.

"At this stage we have no further information concerning the circumstances of the incident and Nestoil is not in the position to speculate on the cause of this event. Nestoil is currently working with the relevant authorities in order to identify how the incident happened.

"Further statement will be issued once details become available," Fafore told Pulse.