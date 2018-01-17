Absence of lead defence counsel stalls Dasuki's trial

news

The trial of ex-National Security Adviser (NSA) Retired Col. Sambo Dasuki at Federal High Court, Abuja, was stalled on Wednesday due to the absence of the Defence Counsel, Mr Joseph Dauda (SAN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dasuki is standing trial on allegation bordering on illegal possession of firearms and money laundering.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed went ahead and adjourned the trial until Feb. 8.

He said “the trial cannot simply go on following an application for adjournment sent in by the defendant counsel, Mr Joseph Daudu.”

The application, which did not give reason for Daudu’s absence from the trial, was objected to by the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Oladipo Okpeseyi (SAN).

Okpeseyi said the lead defendant counsel’s absence was simply meant to delay the trial.

He said it was unthinkable for the counsel not to clearly state the reason why he would be away from the court.

NAN recalls that the case, which was originally filed in 2015, was heard by former Justice Adeniyi Ademola until October 2016.

ALSO READ: Dasuki can't remember anything about deal with Metuh

The Federal Government accused Dasuki of illegal possession of five Tavor X95 assault rifles with numbers 45801168, 45801169, 45801175, 45801176 and 4801199.

Other items allegedly found in his residence in Abuja and Sokoto included ammunition and cash, running into millions of Naira.

The ex-NSA had pleaded not guilty to the criminal allegations.