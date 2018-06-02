Home > News > Local >

Aboderin, a true corruption fighter, says Magu

Ibrahim Magu Aboderin, a true corruption fighter, says EFCC boss

Magu, in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by the commission’s spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said he was still in shock over Aboderin’s death.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
EFCC says it has recovered N500b, convicted 603 people under Buhari play

Ibrahim Magu, EFCC acting chairman

(Premium Times Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has described the late Chairman of Punch  Nigeria Limited, Mr  Gbadebowale Aboderin, as a true corruption fighter.

Magu, in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by the commission’s spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said he was still in shock over Aboderin’s death.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Punch  Nigeria Limited is the publisher of  The Punch newspaper, a national daily.

The deceased, according to Magu, set the tone of The Punch’s critical and supportive relationship with the work of the commission.

He said that he felt a personal sense of loss as death had snatched from him and the EFCC a true corruption fighter.

The EFCC boss noted that media owners and practitioners had been the bastion of the war against corruption.

The late Aboderin, he said, did not only stand out in the group, but also ensured that everyone in The Punch management and staff upheld the values of professional integrity and actively supported the anti-corruption war.

“He was our partner as a person and through The Punch medium. His death at this time is a rude blow not just to his immediate family and professional group, but also to Nigeria.

“We are going to miss the invaluable contributions and encouragement of an influential commander of a critical sector of the Nigerian anti-corruption war,’’ Magu said.

He stated that the best way to remember the late Aboderin was to firmly entrench in Nigerians’ private and public lives  the values of unyielding patriotism and professional integrity which he espoused.

Magu  prayed God to receive the soul of the late media mogul and grant him everlasting repose in His bosom.

He also wished the family and associates of the deceased divine strength to bear the loss.

Aged 60, Aboderin died in  Lagos  on Wednesday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Ogun Army intercepts 3 trucks with 300,000 live cartridgesbullet
2 Dino Melaye Senator has been granted bailbullet
3 Fayemi Ekiti governorship aspirant escapes assassination allegedly...bullet

Related Articles

Democracy Day 2018 3 times Nigeria's democracy has been dragged in the mud under Buhari
EFCC Agency says it has recovered N500b, convicted 603 people under Buhari
Ibrahim Magu EFCC boss has just dropped another blunder
Garba Shehu The real price of ”changing the change” 1
Magu Nigeria leads Commonwealth Africa countries in anti-corruption war
Magu Nigerians are laughing at EFCC boss for this 'blunder'
Pulse Opinion Magu wore a Buhari badge on TV, he shouldn’t have
Tonto Dikeh Actress' ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill received by EFCC chairman
Dogara Millions of Nigerians are not corrupt, Speaker tells Buhari

Local

Gov. Akeredolu pledges to support FG's school feeding program
Oluwarotimi Akeredolu I’m not involved in Ekiti shooting
A female professional dancer has been saved from death by the NDLEA
In Kano Illicit drugs: Lecturer suggests death penalty for traffickers
The President of Evangelical Church Wining All (ECWA), Rev. Stephen Panya Baba has accused the Federal Government of supporting Fulani herdsmen.
Fulani Herdsmen ECWA President says FG supporting group
Ramadan: Cleric urges traders to desist from using unjust measurement
Ramadan Cleric urges traders to desist from using unjust measurement