Prominent lawyer, Olisa Agbakoba, while speaking in an interview, said that most of the top military officers who disliked MKO Abiola, saw him as an opportunist.

Agbakoba, while speaking to Punch, said that Abiola was friends with a lot of people in the military hierarchy.

“…in all honesty, there were those who absolutely disliked Abiola in the military because they saw him as an opportunist. Don’t forget that Abiola was friends with a lot of people in the military hierarchy. That is why Fela Anikulapo Kuti sang International Thief Thief, referring to Abiola, of course, that he was sharing money with the military. And that was why the human rights community did not accept Abiola at all until the elections were annulled. That was when we swung on his side but before that, we didn’t,” he said.

Cabal forced IBB to annul 1993 election

Agbakoa also said that a military cabal forced then Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida to annul the 1993 elections.

The lawyer said this when asked if he believed that late Gen. Sani Abacha was part of the people who persuaded IBB.

“Yes, the David Mark and company now – the cabal. When you plan a coup, you must have supporters. So all these supporters, as I told you, didn’t want civilians to come.

“So this cabal persuaded Babangida to announce the annulment, even though I personally feel, though I’m not sure, that Babangida had a different view of Abiola because Abiola was his friend. At the end of the day, you stand by principles.

“So, I don’t care if Babangida is saying oh, they forced me, Abacha pushed me to this, no, it is not acceptable, he made the declaration. When he made the broadcast, it was clear that he was trying to exonerate himself but as I said, the buck stopped at his table.

“He was the leader and was accountable for any decision taken, so he cannot tell us sorry, the decision was taken by others and I merely announced it. No, that is not acceptable. He was primarily responsible for that decision," he said.

Meanwhile, Tundun Abiola, daughter of the late Chief MKO Abiola, while speaking on Channels Television, said that former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, has privately apologised to the Abiola family for the annulment of the 1993 election.

MKO Abiola’s election was the presumed winner of the elections that was globally adjudged as free and fair.