Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Abiola was friends with many people in the military – Olisa Agbakoba

June 12 Abiola was friends with many people in the military hierarchy – Olisa Agbakoba

Olisa Agbakoa also said that a military cabal forced then Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida to annul the 1993 elections.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Abiola was friends with many people in the military hierarchy – Olisa Agbakoba play

Chief MKO Abiola has been posthumously honoured by the Buhari led federal government

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Prominent lawyer, Olisa Agbakoba, while speaking in an interview, said that most of the top military officers who disliked MKO Abiola, saw him as an opportunist.

Agbakoba, while speaking to Punch, said that Abiola was friends with a lot of people in the military hierarchy.

 “…in all honesty, there were those who absolutely disliked Abiola in the military because they saw him as an opportunist. Don’t forget that Abiola was friends with a lot of people in the military hierarchy. That is why Fela Anikulapo Kuti sang International Thief Thief, referring to Abiola, of course, that he was sharing money with the military. And that was why the human rights community did not accept Abiola at all until the elections were annulled. That was when we swung on his side but before that, we didn’t,” he said.

Cabal forced IBB to annul 1993 election

Agbakoa also said that a military cabal forced then Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida to annul the 1993 elections.

The lawyer said this when asked if he believed that late Gen. Sani Abacha was part of the people who persuaded IBB.

“Yes, the David Mark and company now – the cabal. When you plan a coup, you must have supporters. So all these supporters, as I told you, didn’t want civilians to come.

“So this cabal persuaded Babangida to announce the annulment, even though I personally feel, though I’m not sure, that Babangida had a different view of Abiola because Abiola was his friend. At the end of the day, you stand by principles.

ALSO READ: How Kudirat Abiola fought with IBB’s wife in Aso Rock

“So, I don’t care if Babangida is saying oh, they forced me, Abacha pushed me to this, no, it is not acceptable, he made the declaration. When he made the broadcast, it was clear that he was trying to exonerate himself but as I said, the buck stopped at his table.

“He was the leader and was accountable for any decision taken, so he cannot tell us sorry, the decision was taken by others and I merely announced it. No, that is not acceptable. He was primarily responsible for that decision," he said.

Meanwhile, Tundun Abiola, daughter of the late Chief MKO Abiola, while speaking on Channels Television, said that former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, has privately apologised to the Abiola family for the annulment of the 1993 election.

MKO Abiola’s election was the presumed winner of the elections that was globally adjudged as free and fair.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Ex-SARS officer, Adikwu, who killed 22, leads Police to...bullet
2 Shekau 'I don't know if my son is dead or alive', Boko Haram leader's...bullet
3 Buhari 'Stop glorifying thieves', President tells Nigeriansbullet

Related Articles

June 12 President Buhari has brought healing, reconciliation to Nigeria – Hafsat Abiola
June 12 Lagos Government unveils new MKO Abiola statue
MKO Abiola APC in Diaspora urges Buhari to consolidate on June 12
June 12 Abiola’s family, civil societies, urge Buhari to end poverty
Pulse Opinion June 12 episode was Buhari at his most presidential, and it doesn't matter why he did it
Renaming Of UNILAG My father was more than that – MKO Abiola’s son
June 12 How Kudirat Abiola fought with IBB’s wife in Aso Rock

Local

Katsina's Governor Masari wants tramadol banned like codeine
Aminu Masari Katsina state governor promises to give account of his stewardship
Army Chief Buratai says security situation under control
Tukur Buratai Return to your communities, COAS tells IDPs
A LASTMA official on duty.
LASTMA Agency dismisses 24 over misconduct, loses 10 to public attacks
How Kudirat Abiola fought with IBB’s wife in Aso Rock
June 12 How Kudirat Abiola fought with IBB’s wife in Aso Rock