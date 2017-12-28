Abdulrasheed Maina :  Ex-pension boss' lawyer challenges the legality of the existence of EFCC

news

Sani Kantu, counsel to the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Pension Reform, Abdulrasheed Maina, has said that his client is not on the run.

Kantu said this during a telephone interview with The PUNCH in Kaduna State on Wednesday.

According to the Lawyer, Maina could not be on the run when he had gone to court to challenge the legality of the existence of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). It should be recalled that Maina's Kaduna home was recently raided by men who claimed to be EFCC operatives.

Kantu said, “He is not on the run. How can he be on the run when we are challenging the legality of the existence of the EFCC?”

The lawyer further stated that it was the House of Representatives that ordered Maina’s arrest, the arrest which had been challenged at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

THE PUNCH also interviewed Aliyu Maina, who happens to be the brother to Abdulrasheed Maina.

During interview, Aliyu said the raid by the EFCC operatives would strengthen the resolve of his brother to tell Nigerians the truth and nothing but the truth about the N2.1bn allegedly stolen by him (Abdulrasheed).

Speaking about his brother, Aliyu said, “he has always maintained his innocence. I can tell you that the raid on his house can never deter him from letting Nigerians know about what he is being accused of and even beyond that. This raid will further strengthen his resolve to tell Nigerians the truth and nothing but the truth.”

Article by Misthura Otubu