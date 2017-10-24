Home > News > Local >

Abdullahi Adamu :  APC is making good what PDP made bad

Abdullahi Adamu APC is making good what PDP made bad

Adamu, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday...

A National Assembly member, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa), says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is making good what the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made bad during its 16-year rule.

Adamu, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the rot accumulated between 1999 and 2015 that PDP held sway in governance was much.

“What it took them 16 years to damage, we cannot take just one year of some magical works to get everything corrected,” he said.

According to him, the PDP fails to realise deliberately that the APC cannot just perform magic within this short period, because they have nothing on their agenda but mere propaganda.

“They have not been doing enough work and spending enough time to plan what is called opposition in the real sense of democracy. They feel calling people names, abusing people and propaganda is opposition, this is wrong."

“They will not get the desired result out of that."

“For instance, the propaganda that Monkey Pox was induced by vaccines from the military, what can be more absurd than that and they have kept quiet because it is an agenda."

“This negativity is from the PDP stable; this is a smear campaign, I pity their strategy,” Adamu said.

On the recent comment by the PDP Senate Caucus that it would dislodge the ruling party, the lawmaker said that they were only giving the impression that they were still relevant in the political arena.

He, however, said that the political space was big enough for associations wanting to be recognised like the PDP, to impact on the Nigerian polity.

“PDP is no longer what it used to be. PDP is a party that had 16 years and then toward the end, they got so strong and got a bit power drunk."

“Unfortunately, through intoxication they lost everything that there was in political fortunes, they had to go back to the table to start all over,” he said.

Adamu, who is a former governor of Nasarawa, lauded Gov. Umaru Al-Makura, for his efforts at developing the state, saying “given the circumstances, he has given the best he can’’.

“I support the government of Nasarawa. I believe no administration is perfect; no administration provides everything that the populace requires; I believe that he is doing well enough,” he said.

