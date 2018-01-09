Aare Ona Kakanfo :  We’re behind you, Gov Ambode tells Adams

news

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State says the choice of Chief Gani Adams as Aare Ona Kakanfo is divine, pledging to give him all the needed support.

Ambode made the remark on Tuesday while receiving Adams at the State House in Alausa, Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adams, who is also leader of the Oodua Peoples’ Congress, is to be installed as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, on Jan.13.

Ambode expressed the belief of Lagos State in the candidature of Adams and assured him of massive support and prayers.

“This visit is not ordinary; it is significant and it also shows that we are the embodiment of the Yoruba heritage.

“We support fully your ascension to the title of Aare Ona Kakanfo.

“This title is one of the most significant titles that bind the Yoruba culture and heritage,” he said.

The governor said he cherished the Yoruba culture and heritage and pledged to ensure its sustenance.

“We will make sure that everything that has to do with the Yoruba culture; we protect it with all our heart.

“We believe that Lagos remains the bulwark of the future of the Yoruba race and we will not let it down,” Ambode said.

He said Adams’ ascension showed that the economic and political cohesion of the Yoruba race was in good hands.

Earlier, Adams said that the visit was to pay homage to the governor and to also introduce himself as Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate, a title which he said had existed for 558 years.

Adams commended Ambode for his role in the South-West regional integration and the erection of the statue of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“You are more interested in the integration of the South-West and I must commend you for that,’’ he said.

Adams said that the statue of Awolowo relived the memories of the past and the legacies of the late sage.

He assured that he would use his new title to unite the Yoruba race as well as promote its culture and tourism.