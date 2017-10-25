Home > News > Local >

Aare Ona Kakanfo appoints ex-Governor Mimiko’s media aide

Before his appointment, Adepoju worked as the Special Assistant on Media, to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo state in 2011 till February 2017.

The 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo, Chief Gani Adams has appointed Femi Adepoju, ex-media aide to ex-governor Olusegun Mimiko to head his media team.

The appointment of Adepoju as Director of Media and Communication, is coming shortly after the installation of Adams by the Alaafin of Oyo.

According to a recent statement issued by the Lagos office of the Aare Ona Kakanfo, as approved  by  the Generalissimo, the appointment takes immediate effect.

ALSO READ: Tinubu says Gani Adams deserves Aare Ona Kakanfo title

Other appointments announced by the office are that of Chief Femi Davies as Special Adviser Events and Strategy and Prince Segun Akanni as Chief of Staff.

