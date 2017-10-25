The 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo, Chief Gani Adams has appointed Femi Adepoju, ex-media aide to ex-governor Olusegun Mimiko to head his media team.

The appointment of Adepoju as Director of Media and Communication, is coming shortly after the installation of Adams by the Alaafin of Oyo.

Before his appointment, Adepoju worked as the Special Assistant on Media, to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo state in 2011 till February 2017.

According to a recent statement issued by the Lagos office of the Aare Ona Kakanfo, as approved by the Generalissimo, the appointment takes immediate effect.

Other appointments announced by the office are that of Chief Femi Davies as Special Adviser Events and Strategy and Prince Segun Akanni as Chief of Staff.