7 things Buhari will do in London

President Buhari is off to London, again. Here's what he'll be doing throughout his stay in the UK.

President Muhammadu Buhari is off to London today, Monday, April 9, 2018.

Here’s what Buhari will be up to while in London:

1. Buhari will hold discussions with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

These discussions will revolve around Nigeria-British relations.

2. Buhari will meet the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch plc, Mr Ben van Beurden.

3. Buhari and Beurden will be discussing Shell and other partners’ plan to invest $15billion in Nigeria’s oil industry.

According to a statement from the presidency, “these investment ventures will lay the foundation for the next 20 years production and domestic gas supply, bringing with it all the attendant benefits both to the economy and the wider society".

4. While in London, Buhari will renew discussions with the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Rev and Rt Hon Justin Welby.

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby exchanging pleasantries at the Abuja House, London, in March 2017.

 

5. The presidency says there will be further meetings scheduled for the president while he is in London this week.

6. On April 18-20, Buhari will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) alongside other world leaders.

The Commonwealth is an intergovernmental organisation of 53 member states that are mostly former territories of the British Empire.

7. Buhari is expected back in Nigeria immediately after the Commonwealth meeting.

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

