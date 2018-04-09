7 things Buhari will do in London

news

President Muhammadu Buhari is off to London today, Monday, April 9, 2018.

Here’s what Buhari will be up to while in London:

1. Buhari will hold discussions with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

These discussions will revolve around Nigeria-British relations.

2. Buhari will meet the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch plc, Mr Ben van Beurden.

3. Buhari and Beurden will be discussing Shell and other partners’ plan to invest $15billion in Nigeria’s oil industry.

According to a statement from the presidency, “these investment ventures will lay the foundation for the next 20 years production and domestic gas supply, bringing with it all the attendant benefits both to the economy and the wider society".

4. While in London, Buhari will renew discussions with the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Rev and Rt Hon Justin Welby.

5. The presidency says there will be further meetings scheduled for the president while he is in London this week.

6. On April 18-20, Buhari will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) alongside other world leaders.

The Commonwealth is an intergovernmental organisation of 53 member states that are mostly former territories of the British Empire.

7. Buhari is expected back in Nigeria immediately after the Commonwealth meeting.