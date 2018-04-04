63-year-old Senator Mustapha Bukar dies after illness

news

Katsina State lawmaker, Senator Mustapha Bukar has died at the age of 63 after a brief illness.

The lawmaker's younger brother, Alhaji Kanta Bukar, disclosed that he died at the Nizamiye Hospital, Abuja, in the early hours of Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

Before his death, he represented Katsina North senatorial district (Daura zone) where President Muhammadu Buhari is from.

While reacting to the lawmaker's death on Wednesday, President Buhari's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, posted on his official Twitter account that Bukar was "an honest man".

Senator Bukar was elected to the Senate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 and, until his death, was the Vice-Chairman of the Senate's Power Commitee.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University in 1978; and in 1989, he was appointed General Manager/Chief Executive of the Katsina State Water Board and made Commissioner for Agriculture and Water Resources.

Senator Bukar, who was survived by two wives and 12 children, will be buried in Daura later today in line with Islamic burial rites.

3 lawmakers dead in 3 weeks

Senator Bukar's death follows a string of two similar losses that the National Assembly has suffered in recent weeks.