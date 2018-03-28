Home > News > Local >

611 Nigerians voluntarily return from Libya in March

Yakubu Suleiman 611 Nigerians voluntarily return from Libya in March: NEMA

The South West Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Alhaji Yakubu Suleiman, made the disclosure while receiving a new set of 166 returnees who arrived from the volatile North African country.

  • Published:
A migrant disembarks from a chartered aircraft that returned 155 Nigerian migrants from Libya at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, in March 2017 play

A migrant disembarks from a chartered aircraft that returned 155 Nigerian migrants from Libya at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, in March 2017

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday said a total of 611 Nigerians had voluntarily returned from Libya in March.

The South West Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Alhaji Yakubu Suleiman, made the disclosure while receiving a new set of 166 returnees who arrived from the volatile North African country.

Suleiman noted that the Nigerians were assisted back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU).

He said the Federal Government, some state governments and the IOM had set up various schemes to rehabilitate and reintegrate the returnees back into the society.

Suleiman urged the returnees to focus on the task of getting back on their feet and contributing their quota to national development.

You have seen it all and you are in the best position to sensitise and create awareness against the evils of human trafficking, as you have seen the dangers of seeking greener pastures in foreign lands, ” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the returnees arrived aboard a chartered Nouvelair Airbus aircraft with registration number TS-INA.

The aircraft landed at 8.08pm at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The returnees comprised 101 male adults, two male children, 56 female adults, three female children and four female infants.

Officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) , the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Police were also on hand to receive them.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Dear Ambode, shutting down Lagos for Buhari makes no sensebullet
2 Melaye Police place Senator on Interpol's wanted listbullet
3 Buhari President admits Nigeria under him is experiencing "very...bullet

Related Articles

In Libya Pentagon confirms Qaeda higher-up killed in strike
In Abuja Shrinking of Lake Chad threat to resources, livelihoods – says WaterAid
World U.S. strikes al-Qaida target in southern Libya, expanding shadow war there
Finance Game theory perfectly explains why OPEC members are going to cheat
In Spain Police rescue 39 Nigerian sex slaves, arrest DJ behind "sexual exploitation”
Nicolas Sarkozy Ex President mounts fightback in Libya probe
Global Report 124m people in 51 countries experience food insecurity
Nicolas Sarkozy The colourful cast behind the corruption scandal
Strategy Why Nigeria, South Africa did not join other Nations to sign Continental Free Trade agreement
Economy UN and EU say food insecurity worsens as conflicts rage

Local

Police, DSS storm NBA Ikeja branch office ahead of Buhari's visit
In Lagos Police, DSS storm NBA Ikeja branch office ahead of Buhari's visit
The King Center disowns award given to President Buhari by Martin Luther King Jr's family
Buhari The King Center disowns award given to President by Martin Luther King Jr's family
Workers are constantly in fear of losing their jobs.
Julius Berger Company gets 7-days ultimatum from plant operators over road projects
Ajaokuta Steel Plant
Ajaokuta Steel Plant Reps adopt 2 bills to prevent concession