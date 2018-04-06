Home > News > Local >

6 suspected pipeline vandals arrested in Lagos

Military nab 3 suspected militants, pipeline vandals, recover arms play

Military nab 3 suspected militants, pipeline vandals, recover arms

(Guardian News)
The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested six men in connection with pipeline vandalism at Fagbile Estate, Isheri-Ijegun, a Lagos suburb.

According to the command’s spokesman, SP Chike Oti, the men were arrested by “undercover operatives” attached to Area `M’ Divisional Headquarters at Idimu in the early hours of Friday.

The six suspected pipeline vandals were arrested at 1.30 a.m. on Friday, April 6, 2018, at the scene.

“They were arrested by the command’s undercover operatives attached to Area `M’ at Idimu,” he said in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Oti said the suspects (names withheld) whose age range from 22 to 35 years, were allegedly scooping petrol from the vandalised NNPC pipeline.

He said before the news about the people scooping petrol from damaged pipes in the area went viral on the social media, the command had already drawn the attention of the NNPC officials, the Fire Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to the incident.

“The officials went there and brought the situation under control.

“The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation at the command’s headquarters in Ikeja and they would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, ” Oti said. 

