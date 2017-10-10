Home > News > Local >

6 facts the former Nigerian Chief of Army Staff Victor Malu

The Nigerian President and army are mourning the death of the retired general who committed most of his life to serving this country. Here are some facts you need to know about him.

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Victor Malu died in Cairo, Egypt after two weeks of medical treatment on Monday, October 10, 2017.

Malu died at the age of 70.

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserated with Malu’s family and the Nigerian Armed Forces on the demise of “a very distinguished and professional colleague.’’ In his condolence message, the Nigerian president stated that the deceased had demonstrated incredible courage and leadership, including during very turbulent times in Liberia.

Here are five things you should know about the late retired general.

1. He is from the Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue state. He was born here on January 15, 1947.

2. Lt. General Victor Samuel Leonard Malu enlisted in the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, in 1967. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant following his graduation in 1970.

3. He served as Force Commander of the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) peace-keeping force in Liberia from 1996 to 1998.

4. He was Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) from 1999 to 2001 under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

5. In 1997, the retired Lt. General  supervised the tribunal that tried General Oladipo Diya and other army officers for attempting to overthrow the Sani Abacha regime.

6. Malu was a recipient of the Force Service Star (FSS) Award, Meritorious Service Star (MSS) Award, and Distinguished Service Star (DSS) Award, among others.

