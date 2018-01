24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Six people have reportedly been killed following a recent clash that occurred between supporters of former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s men.

According to Cable News, the incident occurred during a wedding fatia in Kano state.

Speaking to newsmen, the Kano state police command spokesman, Magaji Majia, who confirmed the clash, said his men have launched an investigation.

More details later.