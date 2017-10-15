The police Public Relations Officer, Terna Tyopev, told newsmen in Jos that the attackers also burnt down 10 houses.
The police Public Relations Officer, Terna Tyopev, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos that the attackers, who invaded the village at 12 midnight, also burnt down 10 houses.
He said that those injured had been taken to various hospitals in Jos.
NAN reports that the killings took place a day after Gov. Simon Lalong imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the local government, as part of measures to curtail the attacks on the villagers.
Lalong had said that the action became necessary “in view of recurring incidences of attacks in the area”