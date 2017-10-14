Home > News > Local >

In Lagos :  Police boss to incorporate 6,000 spy police into traffic management

In Lagos Police boss to incorporate 6,000 spy police into traffic management

Imohimi said this while addressing the spy police at the Police Training School, Ikeja, on Saturday.

  • Published:
Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal (left) with Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode (right) play

Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal (left) with Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode (right)

(Twitter/@AkinwunmiAmbode)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi, says that 6,000 spy police will be incorporated into traffic management in the state.

Imohimi said this while addressing the spy police at the Police Training School, Ikeja, on Saturday.

He noted that he wanted a state where members of the public would spend less time in traffic.

He said that the spy police had not been optimally utilized as he intended to incorporate them into the integrated traffic management of the state to take care of the shortfall of manpower in the police.

“The importance of the supernumerary police called ‘spy police’ is to take care of the shortfall of manpower in the police and also assist in security at private organisations.

“ I felt we are not using the spy police optimally. Yes they are doing well at their various organisations but at this trying time, they will be integrated into the traffic management structure of the state.

“First of all, I intend to partner with you for integrated traffic control in the state.

“Though, we have the police traffic officers and the state controlled traffic officers but you will agree with me that Lagos is expanding so there is need for more hands.

ALSO READ: Lagos police boss advices residents on safety

"I want a state where we hardly have traffic issues and cases of people disobeying traffic laws.

“I will rather use the spy trained by the police than allow quasi agents take over traffic management in the state, especially on weekends when there are activities.

“I have directed that the 6,000 spy policemen be integrated into the traffic architecture because they cover the length and breadth of the state.” he said.

The CP further enjoined members of the public to give the spy police the needed support in carrying out their duties.

Image
  • Andrew White (left) helps a neighbor down a street after rescuing her in his boat in Houston’s River Oaks neighborhood   
  • Neighbors used their personal boats to rescue a woman in Friendswood, Texas, on Sunday.   
  • A Texas National Guard soldier carries a woman on his back as they conduct rescue operations in flooded areas around Houston, Aug. 27, 2017.    
  • Interstate highway 45 is submerged from the effects of Hurricane Harvey seen during widespread flooding in Houston, Aug. 27, 2017.    
  • A family is rescued from flood waters from Hurricane Harvey on a boat in Dickinson, Texas, Aug. 27, 2017.   
  • People walk through the flooded waters of Houston on Sunday   
  • A stranded motorist escapes floodwaters on Interstate 225 in Houston   
  • Floodwaters nearly cover an abandoned Hummer along Interstate 610 in Houston    
  • Hurricane Harvey: Houston Floods Dredge Up Alligators, Snakes, Fire Ants   
  • The roof of a submerged car is just barely visible beneath a bridge in Houston   
  • A car is submerged on a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey  
  • James Yurttas, 3, splashes through water puddles at Stude Park with his dad, Orhan, as they walked along White Oak after remnants of Hurricane Patricia left almost 10 inches of rain in the Houston area on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Houston.   
  • A resident of Houston’s Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches the first floor flood    
  • Two people walk down a flooded section of Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. 
  • A stranded sedan is partial submerged on Memorial Parkway in Houston on Sunday   
  • John Thomason, a tow truck driver from Cleveland, Texas, works to get a car out of a bayou near Doulton Drive and Southbank Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Houston. Firefighters arrived and searched the vehicle, but they did not find anybody in or around the car, according to police. Heavy rains moved into the area over night dropping four to nine inches of rain across parts of Harris County.   
  • Four cars sit in water at the Houston Avenue and Memorial Drive exit on IH-45 Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Houston. Buffalo Bayou spilled into the underpass as heavy rains moved into the area over night dropping   
  • A tow truck tries to pull out a minivan from a flooded Fondren Road during the downpour on Saturday   
  • Josh Harris, 16, left, and Jeff Huff, 17, sit in the ocean along the seawall Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015, in Galveston. The pair were not particularly worried about the weather, even as remnants of Hurricane Patricia brought heavy rain to many parts of Texas.   
  • Josh Harris, 16, left, and Jeff Huff, 17, stand in the ocean along the seawall Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015, in Galveston. The pair were not particularly worried about the weather, even as remnants of Hurricane Patricia brought heavy rain to many parts of Texas.    
  • Harris County Judge Ed Emmett talks to the media with Mayor Annise Parker and Police Chief Charles McClellan JR during a briefing for the media on rain and potential flooding at Houston Transtar on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015, in Houston.   
  • Motorists are stranded along I-45 along North Main in Houston after storms flooded the area, Tuesday, May 26, 2015. Overnight heavy rains caused flooding closing some portions of major highways in the Houston area   
  • A tractor trailer is seen in the flood waters on 288 North Bound near McGregor in the Medical Center on Tuesday, May 26, 2015 in Houston, TX    
  • The Verone residence at 5307 S. Braeswood had a tree fall on their property and two ft of storm water came into the house on Tuesday, May 26, 2015 in Houston, TX . Lucas Martins sweeps water outside the home.    
  • A view of a flooded car on Memorial Drive on Tuesday, May 26, 2015 in Houston.   
  • Motorists are seen stranded along I-45 along North Main after storms flooded the area, Tuesday, May 26, 2015, in Houston. (Cody Duty / Houston Chronicle)   
  • Members of the Medical Examiners office take a body away from the scene where it was discovered near South MacGregor and Cullen Streets on Tuesday, May 26, 2015, in Houston, after heavy rains flooded the city.   
  • Robert Flores waits on top of his car surrounded by water on South Gessner near South Bissonnet Tuesday, May 26, 2015, in Houston. It took more than 8 hours for his car to be towed.    
  • Adilene Torres carries her one-year-old son, Jose, outside her apartment at Woodscape, 9707 S. Gessner, Tuesday, May 26, 2015. Her upstairs apartment didn't flood but both her and her husband's cars were flooded.   
  • Ruben Benitez sits out of the flood streets on North Braeswood near Hillcroft Tuesday, May 26, 2015, in Houston.    
  • Joseph Chipello, right, and others push a car to dry roadway after the elderly man driving stalled in flood water along North Braeswood near Hillcroft Tuesday, May 26, 2015, in Houston.   
  • Houston Fire Dept. and other City of Houston personnel help Barbara Levin into a City of Houston dump truck after her house near South Braeswood and Rice was flooded with several feet of water Tuesday, May 26, 2015, in Houston. She was transported to dry land at a staging area nearby.    
  • Sheldon Davis, a resident of the Knob Hill Apartment complex, removes his rims before his car is towed from the 9200 block of Burdine, near Brays Bayou Tuesday, May 26, 2015, in Houston.    
  • Oleg Kalnitskiy, salvages what he can after his family's apartment suffered extensive damage caused by flooding from a recent storm at the Meyer Grove apartment complex along the 4600 block of Braeswood Blvd. Wednesday, May 27, 2015, in Houston, Texas. Oleg said when he saw water coming into the apartment his wife and child went to a friend's apartment on the second floor. Resident's units on the first floor were flooded with 31 inches of water. The apartments are located adjacent to the Brays Bayou.    
  • car is seen submerged in water along Allen Parkway under Montrose Boulevard, after storms flooded the area, Wednesday, May 27, 2015, in Houston.jpg   
  • Authorities clean up debris near a scene where a body was found at the Post Oak exit of the Westpark Tollway, after storms flooded the area, Wednesday, May 27, 2015, in Houston. The death is the sixth fatality   
  • Texas National Guard soldiers aid residents Sunday in a heavily flooded area of Houston. The National Weather Service said that, before the storm passes, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could receive as much as 1.3 metres of rain, the most ever recorded in Texas.   
  • Business owner and resident Carlos Lopez assesses damage from Harvey after arriving at his electronics repair shop in Rockport, Texas.   
  • Clouds form of 288 as seen from Holly Hall Street, Friday, May 29, 2015, in Houston. Storms flooded the area early Tuesday morning, left many motorists stranded and claimed seven lives.   
  • Mikhail Bachynsky hugs her dog Lily after they were rescued from their home Sunday in the Friendswood area of Houston.  
  • Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Connie Pham and her 13-month old son Aiden after recuring them from their home sorrounded by floodwaters   
  • A driver works through a maze of fallen utility poles damaged in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in Texas   
  • Local resident Eddie 'Hollywood' Garcia surveys the damage to his restaurant in Rockpot, Texas 
  • Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls, left, helps Mumtaz and her husband , Tarmohamed Kara, far right, from risin waters from Tropical Storm Harvey   
  • In this photo provided by yhe Rosenberg Police Department water rushes from a large sinkhole on highway FM 762 in Rosenberg, Texas   
  • Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehis and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into airboat as they are evacuated from rising waters from Tropical Storm Harvey   
  • A stranded resident is rescued by helicopter Tuesday in east Houston.   
  • Larry Koser Jr., calls his wife looking for important papers and heirlooms inside his father’s house after it was flooded by water released from the nearby Addicks Reservoir.   
  • Water from Addicks Reservoir flowed into neighborhoods as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rose Tuesday in Houston.   
  • People lined up for food Tuesday as others rested at the George R. Brown Convention Center, set up as a shelter for evacuees escaping the floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston.   
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari This is what president told Southeast Governors, leadersbullet
2 World Bank Buhari asked us to focus on northern Nigeria - Bank Presidentbullet
3 Osinbajo I signed NNPC financing arrangements not contract as acting...bullet

Related Articles

In Lagos Police to set up intelligence offices to aid community policing
Imohimi Edgal New Lagos Police Commissioner orders officers to shoot armed cultists
Kidnapping Lagos to set up Joint Tactic Guards to secure vulnerable schools
Ambode Lagos State government donates 120 generating sets to police [PHOTOS]
Edgal Imohimi Embrace safety to stay alive- Lagos police boss
Akinwunmi Ambode Governor inaugurates DNA centre to quicken justice administration, reduce crime
Mike Okiro I didn't authorise 'demotion' of Lagos Police Commissioner - PSC Chairman

Local

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo VP says Peace is lifeline of every economy
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President expresses satisfaction over Nigeria-China relations
Masked police officers
In Anambra Police kill 2 suspected kidnappers, rescue victim
Kano State Governor-elect, Abdullahi Ganduje
Ganduje Kano Governor swears in 5 new commissioners