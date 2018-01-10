55 feared dead by herdsmen in various attacks

news

At least 55 people in Taraba state have lost their lives to Fulani herdsmen in Taraba State.

According to a report by SaharaReporters, the 55 people were killed in Lau Local Government Area where an invasion and attacks began during the weekend.

Officially, 25 bodies were recovered and given a mass burial on Tuesday, January 9, 2017, when journalists and a media assistant to the governor, Bala Dan Abu, visited the affected area.

Policemen and soldiers are currently patrolling the area.

“Herdsmen are killing people in Lau, my state,” Governor Darius Ishaku said on Tuesday night on the telephone.

According to official count, the death toll has risen to 55 while more bodies were recovered on Wednesday morning, January 10, 2018 by the locals.