5 times Olisa Metuh went dramatic during trial

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olisa Metuh, has just collapsed in court.

Metuh slumped as he made his way to the dock of the Federal High Court Abuja, at exactly 9am on Monday, May 21, 2018.

Metuh and his company, Destra Investment Limited, are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the N400million he allegedly received from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) in 2014.

The NSA was at the time headed by Sambo Dasuki who has been in prison custody since 2015 for misappropriating a certain $2.1billion.

The government says this $2.1billion was meant for procurement of arms for soldiers fighting Boko Haram insurgents; and that Dasuki used this money for the Goodluck Jonathan campaign instead.

Prosecutors say the N400million Metuh received came from the $2.billion Dasuki allegedly misappropriated.

Metuh is being prosecuted on a seven-count charge bordering on fraud and money laundering.

Since Metuh’s arrest in January of 2016, he’s made some quite dramatic court appearances. Here are 5 of those.

1. Metuh joins beard gang

Metuh used to be all clean shaven.

However, to make the point that he was having a hard time behind the walls of the Kuje prison, Metuh first made his court appearance in full beards the colour of grey or snow.

His white beard look didn’t really sit with his cuffed hands though and that got a lot of people talking in the beginning.

2. Metuh eats paper

According to sundry reports, in January of 2016, Metuh grabbed a piece of paper containing his confessional statements from EFCC operatives, threw the paper into his mouth and began chewing the paper—all in a bid to destroy evidence.

The paper chewing drama would inspire an eatery to come up with a advert copy that read: “why chew paper when you can eat our chicken?”

Metuh later denied that he ate paper, though.

“They said I ate paper. I did not eat any paper. I don’t know where they got that from. As a matter of fact, the last contact I had with those people was the next day after I was arrested when I told them to charge me to court", Metuh said.

3. Metuh shows up in court on a stretcher

On February 5, 2018, Metuh appeared in court on a stretcher after Justice Okon Abang ruled that he was going to have his bail revoked if he doesn’t show up for continuation of his trial.

Metuh's lawyer, Onyeachi Ikpeazu (SAN), had told the court that his client was on admission at the Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital for an undisclosed ailment.

4. Metuh appears in court on wheelchair

On March 14, 2018, Chief Olisa Metuh was in court on a wheelchair.

On this day, Metuh’s lawyer, Ikpeazu, told the court that his client’s health had badly deteriorated in the past two months.

According to Ikpeazu, due to his client’s worsening health, Metuh was going to require urgent medical attention from his doctors in London.

The lawyer tendered as an exhibit, a letter from one Dr. Adrian T. H. Kasey, a Neurosurgeon at Wellington Hospital in London, which he said emphasized the need for Metuh to be treated urgently.

5. Metuh collapses

May 21, 2018: Metuh is making his way to the dock for cross examination when he collapses.

Presiding judge Okon Abang has no option but to discontinue trial so Metuh can get medical attention.