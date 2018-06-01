5 soldiers die after troops ran through IEDs – Army

news

Nigerian Army authorities on Thursday said five soldiers had died along the Pridang-Bita road in Borno after their vehicle stepped on Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, said in a statement that the incident, which occurred in Gworza Local Government Area, happened when troops of 271 Task Force Battalion fought through an ambush staged by Boko Haram terrorists.

“Sadly, five military personnel paid the supreme price as a result of the Improvised Explosive Device attack,” Chukwu said.

He, however, said that the troops neutralized a number of the terrorists, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

Chukwu also said that troops had rescued nine people held by the terrorists during a clearance operation in six villages in Borno.

He named the villages as Jaje, Angwa Audu, Major Ali, Dabu Abdullahi, Dabu Wulkaro and Gori Jaji.

According to the spokesman, those rescued include two aged men, two females and five children.

“They are currently receiving medical attention at the military facility and will be handed over to the appropriate authority soon,” he said.