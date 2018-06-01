Home > News > Local >

5 soldiers die after troops ran through IEDs – Army

Boko Haram 5 soldiers die after troops ran through IEDs – Army

Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, said in a statement that the incident, which occurred in Gworza Local Government Area, happened when troops of 271 Task Force Battalion fought through an ambush staged by Boko Haram terrorists.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu play

Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu

(Daily Post Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian Army authorities on Thursday said five soldiers had died along the Pridang-Bita road in Borno after their vehicle stepped on Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, said in a statement that the incident, which occurred in Gworza Local Government Area, happened when troops of 271 Task Force Battalion fought through an ambush staged by Boko Haram terrorists.

“Sadly, five military personnel paid the supreme price as a result of the Improvised Explosive Device attack,” Chukwu said.

He, however, said that the troops neutralized a number of the terrorists, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

Chukwu also said that troops had rescued nine people held by the terrorists during a clearance operation in six villages in Borno.

He named the villages as Jaje, Angwa Audu, Major Ali, Dabu Abdullahi, Dabu Wulkaro and Gori Jaji.

According to the spokesman, those rescued include two aged men, two females and five children.

“They are currently receiving medical attention at the military facility and will be handed over to the appropriate authority soon,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Steven Ukpukpen Cross River lawmaker dies during morning jogbullet
2 Dino Melaye APC wishes Senator wellbullet
3 Offa Robbery Former SARS officer led criminal gang to kill dozensbullet

Related Articles

In Borno Suicide bomber attacks military check point, kills 5
In Nasarawa Army arrests suspected militia spiritual head
Operation Cat Race Army ends Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Benue, Taraba, Kogi
A jihar Adamawa Sojoji sun kashe yan ta'ada 10 a garin Numan
In Adamawa Army troops kill 10 bandits in Numan
Nigerian Army Military sets up media centre for “Operation LAST HOLD”
In Borno 4 Boko Haram insurgents, 3 soldiers, 2 vigilante killed
Boko Haram 4 sect members surrender to Troops
In Borno Troops repel Boko Haram attack in Gamboru

Local

National Leader of the APC invites Falana, Ajibade to APC
Bola Tinubu Death of Punch Newspapers chairman, Aboderin, a huge loss
5 reasons why young people are not bothered with elections
Politics 5 obvious reasons why young people seem not to be bothered with elections
PSP will now partner Visionscape to clear refuse in Lagos
Akinwunmi Ambode LASU Land: Governor reduces cost to trespassers by 67%
US congratulates Nigerian youths as Buhari signs Not Too Young To Run
Not Too Young To Run US congratulates Nigerian youths