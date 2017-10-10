First Lady Aisha Buhari is in the news again.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting on Reproductive, Maternal, Nutrition, Child Advocacy, Health and Nutrition, RMNCAH+N, at the State House, Abuja, on Monday, Mrs. Buhari took on a few persons and institutions.

Here goes:

1. No X-ray machine at Aso Rock clinic.

When Mrs. Buhari took to the clinic inside the State House, she was shocked to find out that the health facility has no X-ray equipment.

According to the First Lady: “I called the Aso Rock Clinic to find out if they have an X-Ray machine, they said it’s not working.

“In the end I had to go to a hospital owned and operated by foreigners 100 per cent”.

Sad. It is little wonder President Buhari often flies abroad for medical care.

2. Mrs. Buhari wonders where the budget for Aso Rock clinic ends up.

“There is a budget for the Hospital and if you go there now, you will see a number of constructions going on but they don’t have a single syringe there. What is the purpose of the buildings if there are no equipment there to work with?” Mrs. Buhari asked rhetorically.

No syringe at the State House hospital?

Now, that’s a total disaster!

3. Imagine what happens to First Ladies across the States.

Ok, Mrs Buhari had to ask her audience to imagine what happens to Governors’ wives across the country if as the President’s wife, she can’t find syringes and X-ray machines at the State House hospital.

“You can imagine what happens across the States to Governors' wives if this will happen to me in Abuja,” she said.

No, that’s totally heart-rending.

Our sincere apologies to the wives of all State Governors who are confronted with the indignity of not finding X-ray equipment and syringes in government owned hospitals.

4. Ok, Mrs. Buhari also said when she fell ill recently and was advised to travel to London for treatment, she said no way.

Are you clapping yet?

5. Nnamdi Kanu grew some balls because Buhari was away in London.

According to Mrs. Buhari, IPOB leader and separatist, Nnamdi Kanu, was only able to incite and cause trouble, because Buhari was battling health worries in London.

“As a result of the president spending several months outside Nigeria, a 40-year-old man who was still living in his father’s house created a State out of a State and that is a major set back for the country and the health sector did not benefit,” she said.

ALSO READ: 'My husband's illness NOT worse,' First Lady says

A 40-year-old man still living in his father’s house?

Wawu!

Claim your sub and keep running, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.