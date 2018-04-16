5 killed in Kogi communal clash

news

At least five people were killed during a communal clash in Aloko-Oguma, Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State on Friday, April 13, 2018.

According to a report by The Punch, the conflict was sparked by the struggle for control over the harvest of cashew nuts on a piece of disputed land.

The Igala people reportedly claimed the Bassa Kwomu people killed and secretly buried an Igala man; so they proceeded to attack the community, killing people and burning down at least 50 houses.

The state's Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, confirmed the incident, noting that a detachment of policemen and soldiers had been drafted to the area to maintain law and order.

He also denied that five people died. "Only one person died in the clash. The deceased is an old woman. So the information that five persons died is out of place," he said.

Bassa LGA's Sole Administrator, Samuel Alumka, and the House of Assembly member representing the area, Sunday Shigaba, have appealed to both factions to allow peace return to the area as the Igala people have reportedly deserted their homes in fear of a reprisal attack by the Bassa Kwomu community.