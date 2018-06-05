5 crucial rules and regulations of Nigerian Civil Service

news

Just as the constitution is meant to govern the country’s activities (even though it’s being abused), so also are the laid rules and procedures of the Nigerian Civil Service.

And like the constitution, the need to revise this strategic document of the public service on a regular basis- in other to conform the service to necessary change- cannot be overemphasized.

After all, the objective is to prioritize higher levels of efficiency, effectiveness and, most especially, service delivery.

However, since it is the duty of every civil servant, and those intending to become one, to acquaint themselves with the laid down rules and regulations of the civil service, we have decided to highlight some for your benefit.

Here are five rules and procedures guiding the Nigerian Civil Service

1. On appointment

Appointments to public offices in the Federal Civil Service are made on the authority of the Federal Civil Service Commission.

These appointments are made either: (a) by a letter written under the direction of the Federal Civil Service Commission; or (b) by formal agreement between the officer and the Federal Government or its appointed agents.

The Federal Civil Service Commission shall make appointments to posts graded G.L. 12-17. Such appointment shall be made as the need arises into the available vacancies after advertisement.

However, officers intending to transfer their service shall take part in the annual Public Service Examinations for post GLS 07-10.

And subject to modalities to be prescribed by the Federal Civil Service Commission from time to time, each Ministry/Extra-Ministerial Office shall select from the pool of successful candidates at the Civil Service Examination.

Be that as it may, it is important to note that, there shall be an annual competitive Civil Service Entry Examination for posts graded GL. 07-10 for new entrants and serving Officers wishing to transfer from other scheduled services.

2. On recruitment

Of course, “recruitment” means the filling of vacancies by the appointment of persons not already in the Civil Service of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It, however, excludes the transfer of officers from other Public Service in the Federation to the Federal Public service.

Direct appointment to the Federal Public Service may be in any of the following categories: (a) as trainees or pupils, (b) on probation in a pensionable post, (c) on non-pensionable contract to a non-pensionable post, or against a pensionable post for a specified period.

Nevertheless, where posts prove difficult to fill, they shall normally be advertised.

And where a candidate for employment requires additional professional experience before he can be regarded as fully qualified for appointment to a specific post, the candidate may be appointed as a trainee or pupil for a normal service of two years in the post.

3. On efficiency

General inefficiency consists of a series of omissions or incompetence, the cumulative effect of which shows that the officer is not capable of discharging efficiently the duties of the office he holds.

It shall be the duty of every superior officer, as soon as he/she observes any fault or shortcoming in the work of an officer subordinate to him/her, to bring it to the officer’s notice and to record that this has been done, with a view to improving the officer’s usefulness and efficiency in the service.

Before the proceedings for the removal of an officer for general inefficiency may be commenced, he/she must have been warned on three occasions in writing.

For the record, it is important to note that no female Public servant shall be required to resign her appointment or retire by reason of pregnancy alone

4. On sick leave

An officer (employee) not being on leave of absence who is absent from duty on the grounds of ill-health will, provided such absence is covered by proper authority, by regarded as being absent on sick leave.

Also, an officer on vacation leave who is prevented from resuming duty at the expiration of his/her authorized leave by reason of ill-health duly certified by an approved HealthCare Provider may be granted an extension of leave.

An Officer shall be granted sick leave at the expiration of his/her annual leave. (i) The maximum aggregate sick leave which can be allowed an officer, who is not hospitalized, during any period of twelve months shall be forty-two (42) calendar days.

5. On leaving the service

If within his probationary period it is established to the satisfaction of the authority empowered to appoint an officer that he is not qualified for efficient service, his appointment may be terminated by that authority at any time without any further compensation.

However, the only possible compensation is free transport to the place from which he was engaged and such free transport will be granted only if his conduct has been good; provided that termination is not due to misconduct on the officer’s part, it will be effected by means of a month’s notice.