47,718 PVCs ready for collection in Gombe – INEC

news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 47,718 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) are ready for collection in Gombe State.

Mr Umar Ibrahim, the Resident Electoral Officer in the state, said in Gombe on Friday that the owners of the cards could collect them from Monday.

“I am happy to inform you that INEC in Gombe State has received a total of 47,718 PVCs for those that registered from April to December 2017 and those that applied for inter-state transfer.

“Distribution of the new PVCs will commence on May 21 in the 11 INEC LGA offices in the state and a sub office at Bambam, and will continue alongside the ongoing CVR.

“Since the commencement of the CVR, a total of 143,277 persons comprising 91,300 male (63.7 per cent) and 51,977 female (36.6 per cent) have been registered,” he said.

According to him, 47,190 PVCs are also yet to be claimed from the 2011 to 2014 registration exercise in the state.

Ibrahim, who appealed to registered persons to come and collect their PVCs, said it was their only means of choosing leaders during elections.