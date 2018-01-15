Home > News > Local >

450 inmates regain freedom to decongest Kaduna prison

In Kaduna 450 inmates regain freedom to decongest prison

El Rufai, however, expressed concern that three quarters of inmates were awaiting trial, thereby making the justice system unjust.

  • Published:
Nigerian prison (Photo used for illustrative purposes alone) play

Nigerian prison (Photo used for illustrative purposes alone)

(Buzz Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

No fewer than 450 inmates of Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan prisons were on Monday freed after their fines were paid by the federal and the Kaduna State governments.

The inmates were sentenced to various jail terms with option of fine but were unable to pay the sums.

Mr Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, stated that the payment of the fines was part of government’s efforts to decongest prisons across the country.

Malami added that prison congestion negatively affected the justice delivery system which led to the setting up of the Prison Reform and Decongestion Committee, to review and pay the fines of inmates convicted for minor offences.

“Regrettably, it is no longer news that our prisons are congested with the majority of them operating beyond their capacity.

“With the congestion comes a number of human rights and socio-economic development issues affecting not just the inmates but their families, prison officials, the justice system and society at large,” he said.

The minister said that priority prisons had been selected by the committee, having considered key factors such as level of congestion, number of inmates with minor offence and inmates awaiting trial.

He expressed optimism that the measures, though short term, would provide some immediate relief to the prisons while awaiting implementation of long term measures such as the national centralised database management system.

The Chairman of the Prison Reform and Decongestion Committee, Justice Ishaq Bello, said that for all condemned prisoners, the committee would write to their various state governors on the need to act on their cases within two weeks.

Bello, who is the Chief Judge, FCT High Court, said that what was expected of the governors was to commute the death sentence of their citizens to life imprisonment, pardon them or sign the warrant for their execution.

The FCT chief judge further said that the committee was set up not only to decongest prisons across the country but to also evolve measures that would lead to enacting policies to enhance efficiency in the prison service.

Earlier, the minister, along with members of the committee, paid a courtesy visit on Gov. Nasir El Rufai and the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

They both pledged to assist the committee in any way possible to ensure that it achieved the mandate for which it was set up.

El Rufai, however, expressed concern that three quarters of inmates were awaiting trial, thereby making the justice system unjust.

Idris on his part, called for the setting up of a prison parole department where inmates could acquire skills that would sustain them when released.

Similarly, 730 inmates were in December 2017 released from Kano Prison while 126 were released from Kuje, Suleija and Keffi prisons.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Presidency raises alarm over fake tweet attributed to Presidentbullet
2 Pulse Opinion A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisisbullet
3 Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore runs from his office over N100M lawsuitbullet

Related Articles

El-Rufai Kaduna Governor releases 10 prisoners
Akwa Ibom Jailbreak 28 inmates still at large – Prisons boss
Chibok Nigeria's abducted schoolgirls: a timeline
Ibrahim El-Zakzaky Shiite leader thanks DSS for taking care of him
Fani-Kayode Ex-minister ridicules Sahara Reporters crashed marriage report in funny mock video
New Year Governor Obiano pardons 71 convicts
Muhammad Bello FCT administration frees 126 'Kuje prison' inmates
Akwa Ibom Jail Break 4 killed, 7 recaptured as 36 prisoners escape
Buhari President paid Boko Haram €3m for 103 Chibok girls
El-Zakzaky Shiites condemn continuous detention of their leader

Local

Plateau Governor, Lalong apologises over anti grazing law comment
In Plateau 1 killed, another injured in attack on community
Gov Udom Emmanuel
Udom Emmanuel Akwa Ibom Governor appoints new SSG
Boko Haram's mass abduction sparked a global campaign -- "Bring Back Our Girls" -- to press for their return
Chibok Nigeria's abducted schoolgirls: a timeline
Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje
Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje Governor lifts ban on Kano popular actress Rahama Sadau