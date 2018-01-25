The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its `Shipping Position” publication made available in Lagos on Thursday.
It indicated that 10 ships of the expected 40 would sail in with petrol.
NPA stated that the ships contained buck wheat, frozen fish, bulk gas, bulk fertiliser, bulk sugar, empty containers, diesel and containers laden with other goods.
The publication noted that six ships had arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, containers, aviation fuel, lubrication oil and petrol.