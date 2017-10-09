4 undisclosed judges begin secret trial of Boko Haram members

Fresh reports have hinted that a secret trial of suspected Boko Haram insurgents has commenced in a military facility in Kainji, Niger State.

According to a report by TheCable, BBC said sources at the ministry of justice revealed that the federal government has commenced the secret trial with four undisclosed judges.

The report, however, did not disclose the number of suspects that have been arraigned so far for the trial.

In September 2017, the attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, said prosecutors had been appointed to handle the cases involving over 1,600 suspects.

Malami also disclosed that four judges have been appointed by chief judge of the federal high court to sit on the cases and dispose of them with speed and efficiency.

Recently, Justice John Tsoho of an Abuja division of the Federal High Court withdrew from the trial of eight suspected Boko Haram members accused of murder.