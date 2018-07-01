4 killed as Boko Haram attacks Borno IDP camp

news

Boko Haram has attacked a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno state, killing four people.

According to the Daily Post, the gunmen attacked the camp on Saturday night.

A militia force member said the attackers made use of ladders to scale a ditch that was dug around the IDP camp.

A military source who spoke on the incident said "Boko Haram terrorists entered Banki IDP (internally displaced people) camp last night and killed four people, injured four others and took supplies away with them.

“Two terrorists were killed in the fight and the rest fled.”

Shekau will surrender

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old former Boko Haram Commander, Rawana Goni , has appealed to the Nigerian military authorities to allow him make a phone call to the elusive leader, Abubakar Shekau and at least 137 other terrorists to make them surrender.

Goni claimed to have held several positions in ten different cells of Boko Haram in Sambisa.

The former commander said the last position he held was the Chief officer of Dispute Resolution for the group.

He surrendered to the military in Cameroon after escaping from Sambisa Forest eight months ago, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.