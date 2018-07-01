Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

4 killed as Boko Haram attacks Borno IDP camp

Boko Haram Sect attacks IDP camp in Borno, 4 dead

A militia force member said the attackers made use of ladders to scale a ditch that was dug around the IDP camp.

  • Published:
Boko Haram has attacked a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno state, killing four people. play

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau

(BOKO HARAM/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Boko Haram has attacked a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno state, killing four people.

According to the Daily Post, the gunmen attacked the camp on Saturday night.

A militia force member said the attackers made use of ladders to scale a ditch that was dug around the IDP camp.

A military source who spoke on the incident said "Boko Haram terrorists entered Banki IDP (internally displaced people) camp last night and killed four people, injured four others and took supplies away with them.

“Two terrorists were killed in the fight and the rest fled.”

Shekau will surrender

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old former Boko Haram Commander, Rawana Goni, has appealed to the Nigerian military authorities to allow him make a phone call to the elusive leader, Abubakar Shekau and at least 137 other terrorists to make them surrender.

Goni claimed to have held several positions in ten different cells of Boko Haram in Sambisa.

ALSO READ: Many feared dead as Boko Haram detonates explosives inside military barracks

 The former commander said the last position he held was the Chief officer of Dispute Resolution for the group.

He surrendered to the military in Cameroon after escaping from Sambisa Forest eight months ago, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet
2 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Photos from scene of tragic accident that claimed...bullet

Related Articles

Nigerian Women The alarming reasons why our country is not safe for our females
Boko Haram I can make Shekau, others surrender: Ex-commander
Plateau Killings Army arrests 17 suspects involved in recent bloodbath
Nigeria From Plateau to poverty, our country has had a very bad week
Tukur Buratai Army chief cautions Nigerians against celebrating insecurity on social media
Insurgency Borno Speaker commends Nigerian Army for restoring peace to state

Local

IDPs return home after six years
Insurgency Borno Speaker commends Nigerian Army for restoring peace to state
The group known as the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has said that land all over Nigeria belongs to the Fulanis.
Miyetti Allah  Group says land all over Nigeria belongs to the Fulanis
Rawana Goni: Ex-Boko Haram commander
Boko Haram I can make Shekau, others surrender: Ex-commander
INEC says too many political parties in Nigeria may cause problems in 2019
Mahmood Yakubu INEC still awaits formal notification of vacancies in NASS