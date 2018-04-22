Home > News > Local >

4 Boko Haram members surrender in Borno

This was made known to newsmen by Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director Public Relations of the Theatre Command.

Four members of Boko Haram have surrendered to Troops waging war against Boko Haram in Borno state.

According to The Cable, this was made known to newsmen by Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director Public Relations of the Theatre Command.

He said “The terrorists who claimed they are from the Abubakar Shekau faction comprised 3 men, one woman and 3 children.

“Two of the men were Boko Haram Amirs (commanders) while the third man was a Boko Haram medic, who provided medical treatments to wounded insurgents in the field

“The only woman among them is a wife to one of the Amirs and held a position as one of the women leaders amongst the female terrorists, while the children, comprising two girls and a boy are offsprings of the surrendered terrorists.”

Nwachukwu also revealed that they have been transferred to the operation Lafiya Dole Headquarters in Borno state.

Troops repel Boko Haram attack in Gamboru

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said its troops successfully repelled an attack by Boko Haram insurgents at Gamboru-Ngala in Borno.

According to Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, one terrorist was killed while several others fled.

The army spokesman also called on the people to co-operate with troops, provide useful and timely information to security agencies.

