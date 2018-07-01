Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

32 terrorists surrender – Army

Boko Haram 32 terrorists surrender – Army

The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu, who confirmed this in a statement on Sunday, said that among them was one Ibrahim Lawal, who also surrendered one AK 47 rifle.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu play

Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu

(Daily Post Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Army has confirmed that 32 Boko Haram terrorists have willingly surrendered themselves to troops at different locations in Borno.

The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu, who confirmed this in a statement on Sunday, said that among them was one Ibrahim Lawal, who also surrendered one AK 47 rifle.

Chukwu added that Lawal also handed over two magazines containing 59 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition.

“The surrendered terrorists are currently undergoing interrogation and will be handed over to the appropriate authority on completion,” he said

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet
2 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Ambode visits scene of petrol tanker explosionbullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram Sect attacks IDP camp in Borno, 4 dead
Insurgency Borno Speaker commends Nigerian Army for restoring peace to state
Boko Haram I can make Shekau, others surrender: Ex-commander
Tukur Buratai Army chief cautions Nigerians against celebrating insecurity on social media
Nigeria From Plateau to poverty, our country has had a very bad week
Plateau Killings Army arrests 17 suspects involved in recent bloodbath
Nigerian Women The alarming reasons why our country is not safe for our females
Religious Persecution Nigeria scores high on the list of anti-Christian countries
In Nigeria Over 200 killed in weekend violence

Local

The Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha has called on religious leaders in the country to pray for the peace of the nation.
Plateau Killings Governor Okorocha calls for prayers
Photos from scene of Otedola Bridge tanker explosion in Lagos
Tanker Explosion LASG to enforce collection of road worthiness certificate
Rare polio type 2 ruins Nigeria's polio-free certification
Polio Government targets 808,470 children for immunisation
Amnesty International (AI) has revealed that 1,813 people have been killed since January 2018, in attacks across 17 states.
Amnesty International Group says 1,813 Nigerians killed since January 2018