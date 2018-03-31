3 suicide bombers killed in fresh Maiduguri attack

news

Three suicide bombers have died after they detonating Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) strapped to their bodies at Muna Garage area on the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the incident, which took place Good Friday, March 30, 2018.

NEMA's North-east Zonal Coordinator, Bashir Garga said 'four powerful explosions occurred between 9.00 and 9.30 p.m, sending terrifying echoes to many parts of the town.

He said some residents of the area fled when they heard the explosion, which made them sustain injuries.

Garga added that the wounded were referred to a Maiduguri hospital for treatment.

"Details on the incident is still sketchy. It occurred behind the trenches and only the suicide bombers were killed," he said.

Muna garage is prone to suicide bomb attacks prompting the military to impose a dusk to dawn curfew to secure the area.