Home > News > Local >

3 suicide bombers killed in fresh Maiduguri attack

In Maiduguri 3 suicide bombers killed in fresh attack

According to NEMA, some residents of the area fled when they heard the explosion, sustaining injuries in the process.

  • Published:
3 suicide bombers killed in fresh Maiduguri attack play

Scene of a suicide blast in Nigeria's north-east - Photo for illustrative purpose.

(Daily Trust)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three suicide bombers have died after they detonating Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) strapped to their bodies at Muna Garage area on the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State.

The  National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the incident, which took place Good Friday, March 30, 2018.

NEMA's North-east Zonal Coordinator, Bashir Garga said 'four powerful explosions occurred between 9.00 and 9.30 p.m, sending terrifying echoes to many parts of the town.

The Nigerian Islamist militant group Boko Haram has increasingly used suicide bombers in its eight-year insurgency that has left at least 20,000 dead and displaced more than 2.6 million others play The Nigerian Islamist militant group Boko Haram has increasingly used suicide bombers in its eight-year insurgency that has left at least 20,000 dead and displaced more than 2.6 million others (AFP/File)

 

He said some residents of the area fled when they heard the explosion, which made them sustain injuries.

Garga added that the wounded were referred to a Maiduguri hospital for treatment.

"Details on the incident is still sketchy. It occurred behind the trenches and only the suicide bombers were killed," he said.

ALSO READ: Female suicide bombers kill scores in Borno IDP camp

Muna garage is prone to suicide bomb attacks prompting the military to impose a dusk to dawn curfew to secure the area.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Buhari This is what president will be up to when he visits Lagosbullet
2 Anti-Corruption War FG names 6 PDP looters who stole money from treasurybullet
3 Boko Haram CJTF arrests 5th most wanted terrorist in Lagosbullet

Related Articles

In Borno 3 female suicide bombers die in failed attack
In Maiduguri 2 female suicide bombers killed in failed attack
Boko Haram Female suicide bomber attacks mosque in Yobe
In Borno Police foil suicide bomb attack at University of Maiduguri
In Borno Eyewitnesses speak on multiple suicide bombing that killed 28 in Konduga

Local

PDP chairman, Uche Secondus threatens Lai Mohammed
Uche Secondus Be ready to proof your case in court, PDP chairman challenges Lai Mohammed
Gwamna Abdulaziz Yari na jihar Zamfara
In Zamfara Bawan Daji attack: Gov. Yari gives security agents ‘ shoot on sight’ order
Miyetti Allah condemns arrest of 54 herdsmen in Taraba
In Taraba 6 suspected cattle rustlers nabbed while sharing meat in forest
Party says FG’s list of looters hollow and laughable
PDP Party says FG’s list of looters hollow and laughable