3 killed, 6 injured in fresh attack in Taraba

The attack is coming few days after about 24 people were killed in attacks on three Taraba communities.

Taraba Governor Darius Ishaku

Three persons have been killed while six others have been injured in an overnight attack by a suspected militia group in Taraba.

The attack, which occurred in Maisamari town in Sardauna local government area of Taraba state, has been confirmed by the police on Monday, January 8, 2018.

The spokesman of the Taraba Police Command, David Misal, said the incident took place during a cultural event called Nding-Chin in Maisamari town.

How it all happened

The spokesman of the Taraba Police Command said due to the size of the crowd, a time frame within which to complete the exercise and disperse was given.

However at the expiration of the time frame, instead of leaving the town as agreed, the group relocated to the house of one Yaya Ahmadun to continue with the Nding-Chin into the night.

It was while this was going on that some unknown gunmen attacked the place and killed three persons and injured six others,” Godwin Sol acting chairman of Sardauna local government council, disclosed.

ALSO READ: Many killed as Fulani herdsmen attack 2 villages in Taraba

Sol also said the host of the event in Maisamari, as well as leaders of the cultural group, have been arrested.

Sol also noted that injured individuals are receiving treatment at the Gembu General Hospital.

Festivals, cultural events banned in Taraba

Hosting of festivals and cultural events had been banned in parts of Taraba to ensure proper security control.

Godwin Sol, acting chairman of Sardauna local government council, said that the administration had earlier banned all cultural meetings and festivals because of the security situation in the area.

The acting chairman said the Nding-Chin cultural event came as a surprise to him. Sol said he was surprised when a group mobilised its kinsmen from surrounding villages to hold a dance event in Maisamari against the council’s order.

He said security operatives were later mobilised to disperse the gathering.

