2019: Buhari’s popularity will ensure victory of APC in 2019

news

Rep. Umar Bago (APC-Niger) on Thursday expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari’s popularity would win the 2019 presidential elections for the All Progressives Party (APC).

Bago told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that Buhari still enjoyed the love of eligible Nigerians.

He said Buhari remained the greatest political force in Nigeria as far as follower ship and massive support were concerned.

”Mr President has amassed a cult-like followership, especially among youths and women, irrespective of religious, ethnic, tribal and political differences,” he said.

The lawmaker advised the president to remain focused on the ongoing fight against corruption, insurgency, cattle rustling, militancy and restoration of economic growth.

He said Nigerians expected much from the the present administration to re-position the country for optimal growth.

”I urge Nigerians to be patient with President Muhammadu Buhari, saying his strong political will would revive our nation’s economy for optimal growth“ he said.

He said that the currnt socio-economic and insecurity challenges faced by Nigerians was a direct consequence of the mismanagement of the economy by the past administration.

He said that the massive looting of public funds under the watch of the past administration was purely responsible for the prevailing predicaments.

The lawmaker, who is representing Chanchaga federal constituency, explained that the diversification of the country’s economy was showing good results.

”Mr President is aggressively formulating and implementing policies aimed at diversifying Nigeria’s economy from oil to mining and agriculture.”

He called on Nigerians to continue to support and cooperate with the administration with prayers for God’s intervention in the nation’s affairs.