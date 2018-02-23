Home > News > Local >

2018: Gov. Bagudu signs N151.2bn budget into law

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has signed into law the N151.2 billion 2018 budget.

Bagudu, who performed the signing ceremony in Birnin Kebbi on Friday, tagged it as budget of transformation.

He said N108 billion was for capital expenditure and N42.9 for recurrent expenditure out of the total amount.

He said in spite of the drop in the annual federal allocation his administration had recorded success in the execution of projects that would transform the living conditions of the people.

He said in 2012 the state received N75 billion, while in 2015 N33 billion was received from the federal allocation.

The governor assured of completion of ongoing projects as well as prudent utilisation of funds.

He said success was recorded in the agriculture sector especially rice, wheat and soya beans production, stressing that adequate fund will be made available for the expansion of infrastructure, fishing and pastoralists development.

He said N4 billion would be spent on the rehabilitation of primary schools and junior secondary schools, while N1 billion would be spent on women empowerment and development.

Bagudu, who did not give figures said a real sector fund would be earmarked that would target small scale enterprises for expansion and development.

