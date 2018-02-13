2018 Budget: Gov. Ahmed pledges to achieve 80% implementation

news

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has promised that his administration remained resolute in implementing over 80 per cent of the capital projects of 2018 budget.

Ahmed, who made the pledge on Tuesday during an inspection of ongoing projects in Ilorin, reaffirmed the government’s determination to bridging infrastructure deficit in the state.

“My administration achieved 70 per cent budget implementation last year and we are determined to achieve between 80 and 90 per cent in 2018,” he said.

He described infrastructure as essential to facilitating socio-economic development of any society.

The governor, therefore, promised the people of the state that the government would not relent in providing critical infrastructure for the development of the state.

Ahmed said the ongoing inspection of projects was to get value for money and promised prompt release of funds to contractors for timely completion of various projects.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the quality of works done on areas inspected, saying that the levels of the projects were commensurate with fund released so far.

“My visit is largely to ensure that the tax payers’ money is judiciously expended and to confirm that the projects conform to actual approvals, and I can tell you there is value for money on these projects.

“With the funding window arrangement we are putting in place, God willing, the projects will be put to use before the end of 2018”, Ahmed said.

The governor inspected construction works at Coca Cola bridge and Omosebi bridge at Gaa Akanbi area, where he promised immediate approval of variation funds for timely completion of the projects.