2017 registered voters to get PVCs May 21 – INEC

The commission disclosed this in a statement by its Director of Publicity and Voter Education, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi in Abuja on Friday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) says Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for citizens who registered in the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR)  between April and December 2017 will be ready for collection on May 21.

Osaze-Uzzi said the decision was reached on May 10 when the commission met in Abuja.

This, according to Osaze-Uzzi, includes registered citizens who applied for transfers and replacement of their lost PVCs within the said period.

He added that “such persons are to report at the INEC Local Government Offices and other designated registration centres nationwide with their Temporary Voter Cards (TVCs) to collect their PVCs.’’

He assured Nigerians who registered in the ongoing CVR that their PVCs would be ready for collection in good time before the 2019 general elections.

For further enquiries,  Osaze-Uzzi  advised citizens to contact the nearest INEC office or INEC Citizens Contact Centre (ICCC), twitter handle, facebook and website.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had on May 3 disclosed that the commission had taken delivery of four million PVCs for distribution to the electorate registered in 2017.

Yakubu said the PVCs would be delivered to states for onward distribution to their owners in the next few days.

He had earlier promised that the PVCs for Nigerians who registered during the CVR would be ready for collection in May.

