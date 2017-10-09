2000 Kaduna police officers protest non-payment of salaries

Officers of the Kaduna command of the Nigeria Police Force took to the streets of the state capital to protest the non-payment of their August and September salaries on Monday, October 9, 2017.

According to a report by Premium Times, over 2000 police officers gathered in front of the Salaries Office inside the command headquarters on Monday, demanding the payment of their salaries.

Some of the protesters laid the blame at the feet of the Federal Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, for misrepresenting the situation to President Muhammadu Buhari.

One of them said, "She already lied to Mr President that all is well. How can you fight corruption and you don’t pay police their two months salaries."

The state's commissioner of police, Cyril Abeh, commented that the payment delay was not the fault of the police institution, but that of the Ministry of Finance's IPPS office.

"They are police officers operating under the law, if they misbehave, we will deal with them according to the law. This is mutiny. I am in the field attending to a very important security matter, but will be on my way back to headquarters to address them now," he said.

According to the Premium Times, eight commands are owing officers August and September salaries.

They are: Kaduna, Kebbi Gombe, Nasarawa, Ekiti ,Bayelsa, Imo and Ogun states.