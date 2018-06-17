Pulse.ng logo
2000 IDPs return to Guzamala to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr 6 years after

Boko Haram 2000 IDPs return to Guzamala LGA to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr 6 years after – Army

The town, which is 125 kilometres north of Maiduguri,  the state capital, was deserted  by locals in the area following  incessant attacks by Boko Haram insurgents.

IDPs say soldiers raped them but they were forced to deny it play

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)

(Today)
The Nigerian Army on Sunday said no fewer than 2,000 returnees celebrated Eid-el-Fitr at Gudumbali town in Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno, for the first time in six years.

According to a statement issued by Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations,  the IDPs returned to their ancestral home following successes recorded in the ongiong Operation Last Hold.

He said that more returnees were escorted back home by troops.

“Following the achievements recorded by the troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, the Nigerian Army consolidated the operations with clearance operation which is Sharan Gwona da Sharan Gida and dominance patrols.

“The returnees, drawn from different IDP camps were assured of their safety and government’s assistance in rebuilding their homes and livelihoods.

“Building materials are already being stocked for distribution as efforts are intensified to clear and open up more communities in the nine Local Government Area Councils of Northern Borno,” Texas said.

He quoted the Commander of Operation LAST HOLD, Maj.-Gen. Abba Dikko, who welcomed the returnees,  as saying that the military would not rest on its oars until all displaced persons were safely returned to their ancestral homes.

Texas said the commander asked  all terrorists to either surrender and be reintegrated into their communities or be “vanquished and conquered”.

