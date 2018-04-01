200 hikers attend Jos Carnival Mountaineering-official

Home > News > Local >

In Jos 200 hikers attend Carnival Mountaineering-official

Yakubu, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos, said that participants were drawn from Jos, Abuja and its environs

Mrs Nanna Yakubu, Committee Chairman, Jos Carnival Mountaineering/hiking has said that more than 200 hikers participated in the recent Jos carnival

Yakubu, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos, said that participants were drawn from Jos, Abuja and its environs.

We had Jos residents, groups like the Abuja adventure seekers, Jos Hikers and other local groups among others as participants of the Saturday event,“ she said.

She said the goal of the competition was to promote the unique mountain range and rock formations nature bestowed on Plateau, to tourists and mountain climbers.

This tourism activity provides so many economic benefits to many Plateau communities, the local restaurants, local bars and craft shops among many others experienced boost in their sales.

“ Hiking is an affordable form of recreation for both young and old, in addition to the health and mental fitness that come with hiking to enhance productivity,“ he said.

Also speaking with NAN, Mrs Tamawal Weli, Plateau Commissioner for Tourism, Culture and Hospitality said the event was part of efforts to re-position the tourism sector and promote mountaineering as well as hiking, a sporting activity.

This annual event exposes the highly mountainous areas of Plateau for further development to attract local and international tourists, thus, more internally generated revenue for development projects,“ she said.

Mr Joseph Babade, the coordinator of the Abuja fun seekers club also told NAN that the club came with 25 members to explore the natural endowment of the Plateau.

Plateau is unique because of its hospitable people, weather and its mountainous areas, we urge them to ensure this event is sustained, “ he said.

The theme for the hike was “Hike for Peace.

