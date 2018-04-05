Home > News > Local >

2 soldiers killed in Zamfara during gun battle with bandits

  Published:
FG says Nigerians should embrace repentant Boko Haram terrorists play

Nigerian soldiers fighting Boko Haram terrorists in northeast

(AFP/File)
Two soldiers have been killed during a fierce gun battle with  armed bandits in Bawar Daji village in Anka local government area of Zamfara state, authorities have said.

The council chairman of the LG Alhaji Mustapha Gado told Daily Trust that soldiers stationed in the village had engaged the bandits in a gun duel that left many of the assailants dead.

A soldier and a captain, however, lost their lives in the process.

Gado said the corpses of the soldiers were brought to Anka town and then moved to Gusau, the state capital.

"The commander of the troops was in Anka today from the Bawar Daji village, he came for reinforcement and a good number of military vehicles moved in to the battle field to reinforce those already there," he added.

Gado was not able to immediately give an accurate number of the killed bandits.

Last week,  at least 30 people were killed in the same village by suspected armed cattle rustlers.

Reacting to the massacre, the State Goveror, Abdul'aziz Yari gave a shoot at sight order for any civilian spotted by the security operatives wielding rifle.

