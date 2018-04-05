2 soldiers killed in gun battle with bandits, 21 arrested

news

Two soldiers of the Nigerian Army was killed during a gun battle with armed bandits at Tunga Daji in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Wednesday April 4, 2018.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, troops had been engaged in the gun battle while on patrol in the area.

Brig-Gen Chukwu disclosed that 21 of the bandits were captured while others escaped with gun shot wounds, with weapons and ammunitions recovered.

His statement read, "Troops of 232 Battalion Zuru while on clearance patrol on Wednesday 4 April 2018, encountered armed bandits and neutralized 21 at Tunga Daji in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

"During the fierce battle, many bandits escaped with gun shot wounds to the top of high ground close to the area.

"Weapons recovered are: 5 AK-47 assault rifles, one Light machine gun, 5 magazines of AK-47 rifle and 35 rounds of 7,62mm special ammunition.

"Unfortunately we lost an officer and a soldier during the encounter. The remains of the officer and soldier has been evacuated to Federal Medical Center Gusau."

According to the Chairman of Anka LGA, Mustapha Gado, a soldier and a captain were killed and their bodies were brought to Anka town before they were moved to Gusau.

Troops raid bandit camp in Kebbi

Brig-Gen Chukwu further disclosed that troops at Bena acted on a tip off and conducted a raid operation on a bandit camp in Laka village of Kebbi State and killed one of the bandit. They also recovered one AK-47 rifle with a magazine.

Troops have been mobilised on special operation to comb the general area and arrest any fleeing bandit.