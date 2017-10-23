2 fraudsters clone Ambode's phone, fail to dupe AG of N50m

The Accountant General of Lagos State, Mrs Abimbola Umar has escaped being duped to the tune of N50million by two fraudsters that impersonated Gov Akinwunmi Ambode.

According to a report by Punch, the alleged fraudsters, Rilwan Jamiu and Balogun Oyewole, cloned the governor's globacom line in a bid to fleece the state AG of the sum of N50m.

In her statement, the Accountant General said: “On Feb. 10, 2016, I received a text message at exactly 12.52 p.m.

“I initially thought the message is from His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Lagos state because the name with which I saved his number appeared in my inbox.

“The message reads, `AG, urgently transfer N50m to Dayder Limited account number 002806988 Keystone Bank. We will talk later, H.E.

“I became suspicious because His Excellency does not send text messages for any payment, he normally calls his office when the need arises.

“This text message also looked strange because His Excellency would not end his message with H.E nor start with AG.

“This is not his pattern, I put a call to the Governor and he immediately asked me to take the phone to the security to investigate the text since the message did not come from him.”

For allegedly impersonating the governor, Jamiu and Oyewole are facing a three-count bordering on attempting to commit a felony and obtaining money by false pretences at an Ikeja High Court.

The two have been remanded at Kirikiri Prisons on Monday, October 23, 2017 despite denying the charges against them.

According to the prosecutor, Adebayo Haroun, the duo committed the offences at 12.52 p.m. on February 10, 2016 at Block 11, State Treasury Office, Ministry of Finance, Government Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

Justice Sedoten Ogunsanya adjourned the case until Nov. 17 trial.