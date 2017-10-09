2 cases of Monkeypox disease reported in Lagos

The outbreak of Monkeypox disease might have spread to Lagos with a report of two cases.

According to a report by DailyTrust, the Lagos State Government has revealed that two suspected cases of Monkey Pox have been recorded in private hospitals in the state.

It was further reported that at an emergency briefing addressed by the state commissioner for health, Dr Jide Idris, the state government said no confirmation has been made of the two cases.

The commissioner also said both cases are currently being investigated after being reported with the Lagos State government giving its full attention to the cases.

This was announced on Monday, October 9, 2017 at a briefing by the State's Health commissioner.

The news is coming after the Akwa Ibom health commissioner, Dominic Ukpong urged residents of the state to exercise patience and not panic over the recorded cases.

Ukpong also said that information on suspected monkey pox was first reported in the state on October 5, in one of the general hospitals.