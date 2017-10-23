Home > News > Local >

16 killed, 18 others wounded in Maiduguri suicide bomb attacks

A male suicide bomber and two other female suicide bombers detonated the explosives.

Nigeria's move to prosecute Boko Haram suspects has been welcomed as a small but positive step play Boko Haram continues to launch attacks on soft targets despite the government's claims that they're a spent force (BOKO HARAM/AFP/File)
The Police Command in Borno on Monday said 16 persons were killed and 18 others sustained injuries in multiple suicide bomb attacks at Muna area of Maiduguri.

The Police Commissioner, Mr Damian Chukwu, confirmed the incident in a text message sent to newsmen in Maiduguri.

Chukwu said that the incident occurred when a male suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in a crowded area, killing 13 people and wounding five others.

He said two other female suicide bombers also detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) strapped to their bodies and injured 13 persons.

"On 22/10/2017 at about 20:20 hours a male suicide bomber detonated IED strapped to his body at Muna Garage, killing himself and thirteen persons, while five others sustained injuries.

"In another development at Muna Dalti, two female suicide bombers detonated IEDs killing themselves and injuring 13 others.

"The injured persons were referred to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for treatment and corpses were evacuated.

"Police EOD teams have been deployed to sanitise the scene.

"In all, 16 persons were killed and 18 others injured in the three explosions," the commissioner said.

Also, Alhaji Satomi Ahmad, the Chairman, Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said the agency had conducted rescue exercise at the scene of the attack.

Satomi said that the State Government would provide free medical treatment to the victims.

He called on the people to be vigilant and provide useful information to security agencies.

"We have recorded about 13 suicide bomb attacks this year at Muna area. The area is vulnerable and I advise residents to be more vigilant," the chairman said.

