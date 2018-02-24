15-year-old student explains how she escaped from Boko Haram

news

Following the recent abduction of over 100 students from Government Girls’ Science Technical College, Dapchi, in Yobe, a 15-yr-old student of the school, Amina Mallam Usman has explained how she escaped from being kidnapped by Boko Haram.

In an interview with The Nation, Amina described her escape as miraculous, ascribing the escape to the grace of God.

Narrating how she escaped, Amina said, “When Boko Haram came to our school, we thought they were soldiers because they dressed like soldiers.

“We ran, and then one of them called us. One of them asked me to come to the car.

“I got close to the car, and then one of them started laughing at me.

“I moved closer to them, thinking they were soldiers.

“I soon realized that they were not soldiers. As I made to run away, one of them tried to grab me. I dodged him but he got my hijab. I quickly removed my hijab and left him with it and ran away. I thought I was dead.

“They entered our hostel again, but some of us ran into the bush. I ran up to five kilometres and hid in one Fulani settlement called Miligia.

Boko Haram abducts over 100 female students in Yobe school

On Monday, February 19, 2018, the men of the Boko Haram sect invaded a part of Yobe State including the Government Girls Secondary School in Dapchi kidnapping several students and reigning terror on the school and the village.

According to a forum of parents of missing students, the number of girls in captivity have been given as 105.

ALSO READ: Dapchi residents attack Yobe Governor for lying about girls' rescue

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the girls kidnap saying it's a national disaster.

US condemns kidnap of school girls in Yobe

The United States of America condemned the abduction of over 90 school girls from Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state.

The Spokesperson of the US Department of State, Ms Heather Nauert, at a press briefing on Thursday, said “We are still trying to get all the details about that but we wanted to mention that we condemn in the strongest possible terms the terror attack on a school earlier this week in north-eastern Nigeria.

“The choice of targets including schools, markets and places of worship reflect the brutality of terror organisations.

“The victims in the attacks were girls who were simply seeking an education.”

“We continue to support Nigeria’s efforts to counter the terror group.

ALSO READ: Schoolgirl narrates how Boko Haram kidnapped students in Yobe

“We also support Nigeria’s efforts to enable more than two million displaced in the Lake Chad region to return home safely.

“United States continues to provide humanitarian assistance to those who were affected by the violence,” Nauert added.

111 Yobe school girls unaccounted for

The Police Commissioner in Yobe, Abdulmaliki Sumonu, on Wednesday, confirmed that 111 girls were still unaccounted for following Monday’s attack by Boko Haram insurgents.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the insurgents who attacked the school looted foodstuff, while the staff and students ran into the bush for safety.