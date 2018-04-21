Home > News > Local >

15 customers highbrow estate for energy theft trial, says EKEDC

In Lagos 15 customers highbrow estate for energy theft trial, says EKEDC

EKEDC alleged that the customers stole energy by bypassing their meters.

No fewer than 15 residents of Victoria Garden City (VGC), Ajah, on Lagos-Epe Badagry Expressway are to prosecuted for their alleged involvement in energy theft,  Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) said on Friday.

The Managing Director, Mr Adeoye Fadeyibi, who disclosed this at a media briefing, said no effort would be spared in dealing with energy theft.

He said the VGC Estate used to be billed together as a single-customer using one meter.

Fadeyibi said following agitations by residents for individual metering and billing system, the company installed meters for houses few months ago.

It was unfortunate that while the company was doing everything to respond to its customers’ demands and give them the very best in service delivery, some unscrupulous elements are out to thwart the efforts and aspirations of the company.

“The company is determined not to allow such people have their way in their illegal mission as all lawful means will be employed to bring them before the law to answer for their misdemeanour.

“The war against energy theft is yielding result as more and more culprits are being brought to book,” he said.

The EKEDC boss restated that there was no hiding place for energy thieves in the zone.

