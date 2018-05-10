11 die on Idiroko-Sango-Ota road in 2017 – FRSC

Home > News > Local >

FRSC 11 die on Idiroko-Sango-Ota road in 2017

Mr Olugbenga Farinloye, the Idiroko Unit Commander of FRSC, made this known on Thursday during a Stakeholders Sensitisation Forum for Articulated Vehicles Drivers in the town.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Idiroko Command, Ogun, has said that 11 persons died and 27 others were injured between January and November 2017 on Idiroko-Sango-Ota Road.

The theme of the Forum was ‘‘Say No to Incessant Road Traffic Crashes Involving Tankers, Trailers And Motorcycles on Idiroko Highway”.

He said that in April 2017, the commission recorded six crashes that involved articulated vehicles, adding that seven persons died and 25 injured.

Farinloye further stated that two crashes occurred in May, leading to the death of five people with nine sustaining injuries.

He attributed the causes of the accidents to aggressive driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, dangerous driving, overloading and lack of professionalism by owners of articulated vehicles.

There is urgent need for the commission to redouble its efforts because within two months, eight crashes were recorded in which 12 deaths occurred and 34 injured.

“The commission will continue to embark on rigorous enlightenment with regular visits to major parks, religious houses, schools and traditional rulers.

“We will also enhance collaboration with relevant stakeholders such as transport unions, fleet operations, traditional rulers and sister agencies, in line with the National Road Safety Strategy.”

The unit commander, however, warned articulated vehicle drivers to desist from overloading and the use of expired tyres.

Earlier, Cdr. Segun Akinyemi, the Zonal Head, Operations (Lagos/Ogun), urged motorists to imbibe good maintenance culture , to reduce carnage on highways.

Akinyemi, who represented the Zonal Commander (Lagos/Ogun), Mr John Meheux, also enjoined motorists to desist from making and receiving calls while driving.

He implored motorists to be cautious and adhere to driving rules and regulations, to save lives and property on the highways.

Meheux further urged sister agencies to collaborate with FRSC to reduce crashes resulting to untimely deaths on roads.

